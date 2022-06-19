Brewers sweep Reds, 4th-straight win

article

Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Sunday for their fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh off reliever Trevor Kelley. Left-hander Hoby Milner was brought in to face lefty-hitting Joey Votto, who struck out on four pitches.

"I mean, that's what I'm here for," Milner said. "Get those outs in that situation, so I hope I keep getting them."

He chuckled a bit when asked what his plan was entering that sticky situation against the Reds slugger.

"Mix it up. In and out. Slow when down and speed them up. He's a good hitter. He doesn't have a big hole or anything," Milner said.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell liked what he saw.

"He's pitching wonderfully," Counsell said. "Our bullpen had a great series, period. They were excellent. For Hoby it was a big at-bat, it's a good hitter, it's their spot to make it real game and make those guys make pressure pitches, and he threw a bunch of great pitches to Joey."

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-7) had a solid outing, allowing four hits and three runs through six innings while striking out five. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

The Brewers scored three in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-3). Andrew McCutchen doubled off the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham and scored on a double by Luis Urías before Caratini's homer.

"I hung the change up to Caratini," Minor said.