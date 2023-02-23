Brewers spring training, players look forward to Opening Day

There are some important dates to circle on the calendar as a Milwaukee Brewers fan as the ballclub works hard at spring training.

The countdown is on, and it's hard to believe it's happening so fast. March 30 is Brewers' Opening Day at Wrigley Field. However, not everybody's on the same calendar, it seems.

"Yeah, I honestly didn't know it was five weeks, if that answers your question," said Hoby Milner, pitcher on Thursday, Feb. 23. "No. I'm more focused on when I'm getting off the mound next, so I'm worried about what I'm doing today, getting myself ready for -- I throw live (Friday), so I'm just getting ready for that."

"I mean, obviously, you know when that date is," said Garrett Mitchell, outfielder. "You know who you're playing, but obviously, the focus is just to be right here and be where our feet are. We're all coming off of a long offseason, so getting back out there, just getting ourselves comfortable to get prepared for the first games."

Before that gets here, the Brewers do have the Cactus League to worry about, and that begins on Saturday against the Dodgers.