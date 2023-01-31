Brewers spring training equipment packed up, headed for Arizona

The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to warm the hearts of baseball fans in southeast Wisconsin – by preparing for spring training.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the team packed up is spring training equipment truck – with some help from the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages.

The equipment included the following:

Approximately 20,500 baseballs

1,000 baseball bats

200 batting helmets

2,000 shirts

250 batting gloves

400 batting practice jerseys

200 game jerseys

300 baseball pants

500 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

Bob Uecker’s radio booth chair and microphone will join the caravan as he celebrates his 52nd year as the official voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The truck departed for American Family Fields of Phoenix, the Crew’s Spring Training home – and will arrive in Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 4.

American Family Fields of Phoenix

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 16. The first full squad workout is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 21.