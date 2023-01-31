Brewers spring training equipment packed up, headed for Arizona
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to warm the hearts of baseball fans in southeast Wisconsin – by preparing for spring training.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the team packed up is spring training equipment truck – with some help from the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages.
The equipment included the following:
- Approximately 20,500 baseballs
- 1,000 baseball bats
- 200 batting helmets
- 2,000 shirts
- 250 batting gloves
- 400 batting practice jerseys
- 200 game jerseys
- 300 baseball pants
- 500 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
Bob Uecker’s radio booth chair and microphone will join the caravan as he celebrates his 52nd year as the official voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The truck departed for American Family Fields of Phoenix, the Crew’s Spring Training home – and will arrive in Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 4.
American Family Fields of Phoenix
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 16. The first full squad workout is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 21.