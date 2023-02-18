Brewers sign pitcher Justin Wilson to 1-year deal

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Feb. 18 announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers placed right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list with a strained right rotator cuff.

Wilson, 35, is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA and 18 saves in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2012-14), New York Yankees (2015, 2021), Detroit Tigers (2016-17), Chicago Cubs (2017-18), New York Mets (2019-20) and Cincinnati Reds (2021-22).

A native of Anaheim, California, Wilson was selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2008 draft out of Fresno State.