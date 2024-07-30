Brewers acquire pitcher Montas; trade Wiemer, Junis to Reds

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, the team confirmed Tuesday morning.

In exchange, Cincinnati received right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis, outfielder Joey Wiemer and cash.

Montas, 31, is 41-43 with a 4.05 ERA in 149 games (118 starts) during his MLB career with the White Sox, Athletics, Yankees and Reds. He has postseason experience with the Athletics in 2020 and 2022. He was 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA in 19 starts with the Reds this season.

Montas enjoyed his best season in 2021, the Brewers said, as he finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting. He went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA in 32 starts. He ranked among the American League top five in starts, quality starts, innings pitched, ERA, strikeouts and wins that season.

Junis, 31, appeared in 10 games (one start) with Milwaukee this season after signing as a free agent on Feb. 7. He went 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA and one save. He missed 69 games while on the injured list from April 6 to June 20.

Milwaukee selected Wiemer, 25, in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He made his MLB debut last season – batting .204 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 132 games.

Wiemer appeared in 19 games with the Brewers this season, spending most of 2024 at Triple-A Nashville.