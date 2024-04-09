Brewers beat Reds, Christian Yelich drives in 3 runs

article

Christian Yelich and Blake Perkins each drove in three runs, helping Joe Ross and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Perkins and Sal Frelick each had three of Milwaukee's 13 hits. Jake Bauers had two RBIs.

Ross (1-0) earned his first big league win since June 29, 2021, for Washington against Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second start of the season.

Ross had his second Tommy John surgery in June 2022. He finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Brewers in December.

Tyler Stephenson had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati, which beat Milwaukee 10-8 on Monday night in the opener of the four-game series. Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley and Christian Encarnacion-Strand also had two hits apiece.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (2-1) went five innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits.

Yelich hit an RBI single in Milwaukee’s three-run third inning. He also had a two-run double in the fifth.

Perkins’ two-run single put the Brewers in front in the third. He singled in Frelick in the sixth to lift Milwaukee to a 6-1 lead.

Cincinnati closed to 9-3 on Stephenson’s two-run double in the seventh. Steer doubled in Fraley during a two-run eighth.

The Reds put two runners on in the ninth, but Abner Uribe struck out Will Benson, Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario to end the game.