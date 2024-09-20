Expand / Collapse search

Brewers postseason prep rally, first round tickets go on sale today

Published  September 20, 2024 5:34am CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Chatting with Brewers Pres. Rick Schlesinger

Rick Schlesinger, President of Baseball Operations with the Milwaukee Brewers, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the postseason prep rally. And...there were some familiar sausages in the background as well!

MILWAUKEE - Tickets for the first round of the Milwaukee Brewers postseason will go on sale today, Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

But that's not all! The Club is also inviting fans to an October preview with a "Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally" from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. at American Family Field.

Those who attend will be greeted by some of Wisconsin’s greatest athletes from all sports, get a free Brewers car flag, and have early access to purchase postseason tickets.

Who will be at the prep rally?

  • Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount
  • Brewers Manager Pat Murphy
  • Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver
  • Milwaukee Bucks and NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief
  • Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball alum Brian Butch
  • Wisconsin football alum Tarek Saleh
  • Wisconsin women’s hockey player Casey O’Brien
  • Roscoe, the Admirals mascot
  • Brewers mascots

Wisconsin athletes supporting the Brew Crew

Athletes from all over Wisconsin are supporting the Milwaukee Brewers and their upcoming playoff run. Badgers Women's Hockey player Casey O'Brien joined FOX6 WakeUp to show her support.

In addition to a free Brewers car flag (one per car), fans will be given a special QR code to access postseason tickets before they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

The fun and festive Prep Rally will include DJ Stretch helping people wake up with pep and free Johnsonville brats.

Flags and bratwursts will be available to the first 5,000 fans in line.

How to get tickets

You can get postseason tickets on the Brewers website when they go on sale at 10 a.m.