Brewers postseason prep rally, first round tickets go on sale today

The Brief The Brewers are getting ready for the postseason, holding a prep rally today at American Family Field. The first round of postseason tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. Those in attendance will also see some famous Wisconsin athletes, and get some free swag.



Tickets for the first round of the Milwaukee Brewers postseason will go on sale today, Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

But that's not all! The Club is also inviting fans to an October preview with a "Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally" from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. at American Family Field.

Those who attend will be greeted by some of Wisconsin’s greatest athletes from all sports, get a free Brewers car flag, and have early access to purchase postseason tickets.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Who will be at the prep rally?

Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy

Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver

Milwaukee Bucks and NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief

Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball alum Brian Butch

Wisconsin football alum Tarek Saleh

Wisconsin women’s hockey player Casey O’Brien

Roscoe, the Admirals mascot

Brewers mascots

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In addition to a free Brewers car flag (one per car), fans will be given a special QR code to access postseason tickets before they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

The fun and festive Prep Rally will include DJ Stretch helping people wake up with pep and free Johnsonville brats.

Flags and bratwursts will be available to the first 5,000 fans in line.

How to get tickets

You can get postseason tickets on the Brewers website when they go on sale at 10 a.m.