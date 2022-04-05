Brewers' Pedro Severino suspended 80 games; tests positive for Clomiphene

article

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tuesday, April 5 that Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Severino is effective on Opening Day.

Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns issued the following statement:



"The Milwaukee Brewers join Major League Baseball in its efforts to erase performance-enhancing drugs from our game. The organization fully supports MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We also support Pedro during this time and will welcome him back upon the conclusion of his discipline."

