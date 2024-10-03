article

The Brief Brewers fans can get single-game tickets for potential NL Division Series games starting at noon on Thursday, Oct. 3. The winner of Thursday's winner-take-all Game 3 between the Brewers and Mets will advance. NLDS home games would be played in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 9.



The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday announced single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series games at American Family Field will go on sale at noon Thursday, Oct. 3.

If the Brewers beat the Mets in Thursday night's winner-take-all Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, NLDS home games will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 9.

All single-game tickets for potential postseason games at American Family Field will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app. In addition to the single-game NLDS ticket sale, fans will have the chance to purchase parking passes online; digital parking passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, including seating and pricing information, visit the Brewers' website or call 414-902-4000. Details related to the availability of tickets for later rounds of the postseason will be announced at a later date.

Refund information

For fans who buy single-game tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase – including fees – will be refunded to their credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

Tickets for all rounds

The Brewers said the easiest way for fans to guarantee tickets to all potential 2024 postseason games at American Family Field – including National League Championship Series and World Series games – is by placing a deposit on a 2025 Season Ticket Plan. When fans become a full or half-season plan member, they can secure a pair of customer Brewers Nike Air Force 1 shoes designed by Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz.

To learn more about guaranteeing your spot for the postseason with a 2025 season ticket plan, call 414-902-HITS or visit the Brewers' website.