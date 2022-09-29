Brewers NLDS single-game ticket availability revealed

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced details on Thursday, Sept. 29 regarding the purchase of single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series games (NLDS) at American Family Field. Games 3 and 4 would be played in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15.

A news release says single-game tickets for NLDS games at American Family Field will be available for purchase by the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 7. Brewers.com registered users who previously purchased a ticket for any game during the 2022 season will receive access to NLDS tickets one day earlier - 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 6. The full schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/postseason.

Customers will also have an opportunity to purchase parking passes online, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Note that all single-game tickets for potential postseason games at American Family Field will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In the event that fans purchase tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

For more information, including seating and pricing information, you are invited to visit brewers.com/postseason or call 414-902-4000.