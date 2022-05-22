Brewers fall to Nationals, Peralta exits with shoulder tightness

article

Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their hitting slump Sunday in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning.

Peralta (3-2) left after allowing a run-scoring double to Thomas during the Nationals’ six-run outburst in the fourth inning. That marked the Nationals’ highest-scoring inning of the season and matched the biggest run total the Brewers had allowed in a single inning this year.

The Nationals entered the day having dropped seven of their past nine, and they had scored a total of six runs in the seven losses. But they had an early 8-0 lead Sunday and cruised to the win.

Milwaukee didn’t retire anyone in the fourth until Nelson Cruz – the eighth batter of the inning – got thrown out trying to stretch a bloop single down the right-field line into a double. The Nationals first eight batters of the inning all got hits, tying a Washington franchise record for consecutive plate appearances with a hit.

The Nationals led 3-0 and had runners on second and third when Peralta's injury forced his departure. Peralta, a 2021 All-Star, entered the day having allowed just one run over 12 2/3 innings in his previous two starts.

Dee Strange-Gordon and César Hernández greeted reliever Brent Suter with consecutive RBI bunt singles to make it 5-0. That was the first time the Nationals have produced bunt RBIs in consecutive at-bats, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Keibert Ruiz followed with an RBI double before Juan Soto hit a two-run single through a drawn-in infield.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez had altered his lineup Sunday by moving Soto from second to third and moving Ruiz into the No. 2 spot. Ruiz had gone 8 of 16 in his past five games going into Sunday, while Soto was 2 of 20 over his past six games.

Washington wasted little time getting its offense going.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Maikel Franco reached on a two-out infield hit and came home on Thomas’ double to right. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the third as Cruz hit a two-out single to drive in Hernández.

Milwaukee got a solo homer from Tyrone Taylor and an RBI single by Andrew McCutchen in the fifth.

Nationals starter Aaron Sanchez (3-3) struck out one and gave up seven hits, two runs and two walks in five innings.