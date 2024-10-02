Brewers beat Mets, forcing Game 3; tickets available

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that evened their NL Wild Card Series. The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night at 6:08 p.m.



Jackson Chourio tied the game in the eighth with his second homer of the night and Garrett Mitchell delivered a two-run shot later in the inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that evened their NL Wild Card Series.

The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night. The Brewers will attempt to become the first team to rally win a best-of-three Wild Card Series after losing the opener since MLB went to this expanded playoff format in 2022.

Milwaukee trailed 3-2 when Chourio led off the eighth by homering to right-center off losing pitcher Phil Maton, making his fourth appearance on the mound in five days. The 20-year-old rookie also opened the bottom of the first inning with a drive to right against Sean Manaea, becoming the youngest player to hit a leadoff homer in the postseason.

After Blake Perkins singled and William Contreras hit into a double play, Willy Adames kept the eighth inning alive with a single. Mitchell then sent a first-pitch curveball just over the wall in right-center, a 390-foot shot that sent the American Family Field crowd into a frenzy.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Blake Perkins #16 and Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after Chourio hit a home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Fie Expand

Devin Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the save. Joe Ross picked up the win after pitching 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Chourio is the second-youngest player to homer twice in a postseason game, behind 19-year-old Andruw Jones for Atlanta in the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium.

