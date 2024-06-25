Brewers acquire pitcher Dallas Keuchel in trade with Mariners

article

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for cash on Tuesday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Keuchel won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award and finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in 33 starts for the Astros that season.

The 36-year-old pitcher is a two-time American League All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He is 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) in the postseason over five different seasons. He helped Houston to the 2017 World Series title, posting a 3.58 ERA in five starts in the postseason, including starts in Game 1 and Game 5 of the World Series.

The 12-year veteran is 103-92 with a 4.02 ERA in 278 career games (263 starts) with the Astros (2012-18), Braves (2019), White Sox (2020-22), Diamondbacks (2022), Rangers (2022) and Twins (2023).

Signed to a Minor League contract by Seattle on April 5, Keuchel went 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A Tacoma this season – including 4-0 with a 1.61 ERA over his last 5 starts.