Brewers trade Wong to Mariners, acquire Winker, Toro

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on FOX and The Athletic.

In return, the Brewers will acquire outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.

Winker, a 29-year-old lefty, was an All-Star in 2021 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He posted career highs in batting average (.305), home runs (24) and RBI (71) that season. In his one season with Seattle, though, Winker hit .219 with 14 home runs and 53 runs driven in despite a career-high 456 at bats.

Toro, 25, has played primary at second and third base over his four MLB seasons with the Houston Astros and Mariners. He has a career on-base percentage of .276 with 26 home runs.

The 32-year-old Wong spent two seasons with the Brewers after starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played eight seasons.

With Milwaukee, Wong hit .262 – one point better than his career with the Cardinals – while hitting six home runs. He played in 250 of a possible 324 games.