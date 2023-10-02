Brewers host Diamondbacks Tuesday; National League Wild Card Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the National League Wild Card Series starting Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The game is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. at American Family Field.

Tickets

Tickets remain available for Games 1 and 2, as well as for a potential Game 3 on Thursday, Oct. 5. Check brewers.com/Postseason or call 414-902-4000 for the most up-to-date ticket availability.

The start time for a potential Game 3 on Thursday, also at American Family Field, is also scheduled for 6:08 p.m. but is subject to change depending on results of other Wild Card series.

The easiest way for fans to guarantee tickets to 2023 postseason games at American Family Field is by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan. To learn more about guaranteeing your spot, call 414-902-HITS or visit brewers.com/Seasontickets.



Single-game tickets for the National League Divisional Series games at American Family Field will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. The full schedule of postseason pre-sales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/Postseason or call 414-902-4000.

Tyrone Taylor #15, Blake Perkins #16 and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 01, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Parking lots and gates

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and digitally delivered for fan convenience and no-touch entry.

Day of game parking is available with credit card or cash payment but may sell out. Fans are advised to purchase parking in advance. Parking lots will open three hours before the first pitch and the ballpark gates will open two hours before the first pitch. For more information visit brewers.com/Tailgating.

Ceremonial first pitch

Tuesday, Oct. 3: The Voice of the Milwaukee Brewers and a legendary entertainer for more than 50 years, the beloved Bob Uecker will open the Wild Card series by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the 2023 Postseason at American Family Field.

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Crowd favorite and member of the monumental 2011 Brewers team, Nyjer Morgan, AKA Tony Plush, former Brewers outfielder, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Bag policy

Single compartment 9" x 5" x 2", clear single-compartment bags 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark. Please find the complete bag policy at brewers.com/Security.

New ballpark menu items

Don’t miss the newest postseason menu items including:

MKE Hot Chicken Sausage – A fried chicken sausage topped with B&B pickles and red cabbage slaw. Served on a premium sausage hoagie roll. Served at both Maxie’s Chicken locations in Sections 118 and 123.

MKE Cheesesteak – Johnsonville® Sausage Strips hand dipped in cheddar cheese, topped with beer braised onions and pepper. Served on a premium hoagie. Found at the Sargento Grilled Cheese Stand, Section 129.

Prime Rib Nachos – A delicious nacho meal covered in slow roasted prime rib, smoked gouda, aged cheddar and mild giardiniera topped with horseradish cream and chopped parsley. Found only at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard.

Fall Breeze Drink – A tasty beverage that consists of SKYY Vodka, blackberry simple syrup, Peach Schnapps and lemonade. Served at X-Golf, J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard and the SKYY Lounge.









