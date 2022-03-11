Brewers Home Opener offer; Terrace level tickets available for $4.14

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are back and with players reporting to Spring Training this Sunday, the team announced Friday, March 11 an amazing Home Opener ticket offer for fans.



With the Home Opener rescheduled for "414 Day" – April 14 – the Brewers are making 5,000 Terrace Level tickets available for just $4.14. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, and will be available on a first come, first served basis (limit of four tickets per person).



"We are grateful for the support of our fans and wanted to come back in a big way," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "414 Day is quintessential Milwaukee. This $4.14 ticket offer is our way of welcoming fans back to American Family Field, showing our gratitude and celebrating the unofficial first day of summer in Wisconsin – the Brewers Home Opener."



Tickets will be available at brewers.com/tickets, at 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.



Among the special activities planned for the Home Opener, first pitch is being changed to – what else? – 4:14 pm.



In addition, the Brewers are featuring a new Community Night ticket package on 414 Day that includes a Milwaukee flag with purchase (details at brewers.com/themenights). Plus, all fans will be able to enjoy iconic local Milwaukee food trucks and local musicians will entertain tailgaters throughout the afternoon.



OTHER HOME OPENER INFORMATION

Also starting at noon today, tickets will be available in other seating categories for the new Home Opener date of Thursday, April 14.



Fans who are in possession of tickets to the original Home Opener – scheduled for March 31 – will automatically have their seats transferred to the new date.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to Regular Season games are on sale now at brewers.com/tickets, 800-933-7890 or at The American Family Field Box Office. Fans can choose from several options to enjoy the 2022 season, whether it’s a ticket plan, a group outing, single-game tickets or with the newest and most flexible Ballpark Pass+.



Information on Spring Training tickets and a new game schedule for American Family Fields of Phoenix will be available soon.



BOBBLEHEADS

As previously announced, there are six Bobblehead dates when the first 35,000 fans will receive a giveaway item upon entry to American Family Field. In addition, the first 35,000 fans through the turnstiles on Aug. 7 will receive a Robin Yount replica jersey.

May 22 – Willy Adames

June 5 – Brandon Woodruff

June 26 – Corbin Burnes

July 10 – Freddy Peralta

July 24 – Omar Narváez

Sept. 11 – TBD

PROMOTIONS

The Crew is rolling out 10 Theme Night packages in the 2022 season. Fans have the chance to celebrate the first Brewers Greek Night, set for Saturday, April 30, and enjoy Sesame Street Day on Saturday, July 9. Celebrate Christmas in June with a Brewers holiday baseball cap on Saturday, June 25, and don’t miss the always popular Star WarsTM Theme Night appropriately held on Wednesday, May 4. The Brewers also welcome the return of Bark in the Park on Tuesday, June 7, where American Family Field invites canines into the seats to cheer on the Crew!

Notable Community Nights include the annual Pride Night on Wednesday, June 8, and the annual Cerveceros Night on Saturday, Sept. 17 when fans who purchase a special ticket package will bring home a Cerveceros soccer jersey. The 17th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game will take place on Friday, July 22, when the Crew will recognize former Negro League players in a pregame ceremony.



A full list of Theme and Community Nights can be found at brewers.com/themenights. The complete 2022 promotional schedule can be found at brewers.com/promotions.