Brewers group tickets on sale

article

Group ticket packages are now on sale for all 2023 regular season home dates (excluding Opening Day), including the popular Theme Nights and Community Nights.

Group ticket packages can be ordered by calling the Group Sales Department at 414-902-GRPS (4777) or visiting brewers.com/Groups. Group tickets are an excellent way for fans to experience a ballgame on a budget, with tickets starting as low as $6 per person.



New in 2023, the Brewers will add one dollar in additional value for every $5 placed on a "loaded ticket." Many groups take advantage of adding value to each ticket. This "loaded ticket" option includes credit that can be spent at concessions or retail throughout American Family Field. In addition, groups that place a 50 percent deposit on their 2023 Brewers outing by Tuesday, Feb. 28 will receive complimentary bus parking for their group.

Group ticket packages for All-Inclusive Areas, which include food and beverage along with a ticket to the game, range from $47 to $150 per person. These areas include the Associated Bank Power Alley, perched above the Brewers bullpen; the Aurora Health Care® Bullpen, located on the Field Level in right field with a player’s view of the action; the Brew Room, overlooking the Brewers bullpen located in the new J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard; the Johnsonville Party Deck, featuring a spacious patio ideal for socializing with friends and family; the Vizzy Loft, located just above the right-field bleachers; the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club, an indoor-outdoor luxury area, and the Toyota Territory, located on the Field Level above the right-center field wall. More details can be found at brewers.com/Allin.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app



Suites are also available for single-game rentals for groups of 20 to 100, offering open-air seating, a private lounge that includes a wet bar and in-house flat panel HD televisions, as well as complete food and beverage service from Delaware North Sportservice.



Important group dates for 2023 are Weather Day on April 26 vs. Detroit Tigers, Math Day on May 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Girl Scout Day on June 17 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, Little League Night on June 20 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, American Legion All-Star Game on Aug. 6 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, and Scout Night on Aug. 8 vs. Colorado Rockies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



For more information or to purchase group ticket packages, call the Brewers Group Sales Department at 414-902-GRPS (4777) or visit brewers.com/Groups.