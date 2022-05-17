Brewers give back with #KindnessInMKE event

article

Members of the Brewers organization – from players, coaches and front office staff – on Tuesday, May 17 were seen in Milwaukee and the surrounding five counties surprising individuals and charities with random acts of kindness as part of the Club’s annual #KindnessInMKE event.

According to a press release, Brewers players surprised unexpecting shoppers, showing up to pay their grocery tabs and help bag the items. Christian Yelich spent time with unsuspecting customers at a checkout lane at Pick ‘n Save in West Allis. Freddy Peralta did the same at Festival Foods in Greenfield and Aaron Ashby was seen helping shoppers at Fleet Farm in Germantown. Brent Suter donated to the labor and delivery floor where he recently welcomed his second son, Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez surprised morning commuters by covering the tab for everyone at Starbucks and Brandon Woodruff donated supplies to a local school.



Players spent a minimum of $500 each in gifts and/or donations while staff members also contributed funds to charities throughout the Milwaukee-area. There were no specific rules attached to this event, simply encouragement for every member of the organization to come up with a creative and thoughtful way to impact lives in the community.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app



"We are grateful to be in the community, interacting with fans and surprising people with random acts of kindness today," said Yelich. "Every action has an impact and I’m very grateful to help bring smiles to so many faces. The fans lift us up, and it is great to return that favor."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

The kindness and appreciation for fans continues every Friday away game this season with "This One’s On Me," a player-led initiative where a different player surprises a restaurant/bar, covering the tab for the customers that evening.