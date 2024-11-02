article

Gary Sánchez's $11 million mutual option for 2025 was declined by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, making the catcher a free agent.

Sánchez, who turns 32 on Dec. 2, receives a $4 million buyout to go along with his $3 million salary for 2024.

Milwaukee also traded utilityman Owen Miller to the Colorado Rockies for cash.

Sánchez hit .220 with a .307 on-base percentage, .392 slugging percentage, 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games this season.

He has hit .224 with a .309 on-base percentage, .463 slugging percentage, 184 homers and 485 RBIs in a 10-season big league career that has included stints with the New York Yankees (2015-21), Minnesota (2022), the New York Mets (2023), San Diego (2023) and the Brewers.

Miller, a Mequon native who turns 28 on Nov. 15, played just 14 games with Milwaukee this season and hit .185 with a .185 on-base percentage, no homers and three RBIs. He hit .276 with a .354 on-base percentage, five homers, 37 RBIs and nine steals in 91 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Miller hit .261 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 13 steals in 90 games with Milwaukee in 2023. He also has played for Cleveland from 2021-22.