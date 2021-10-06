Brewers fans, 'Claws Up:' Milwaukee leaders show hometown spirit

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders showed their hometown spirit on Wednesday, Oct. 6 when they put their "Claws Up" in support of the Milwaukee Brewers and the team's postseason run.

Barrett was joined by Downtown Milwaukee CEO Beth Weirick, Brewers General Manager David Stearns, as well as Bernie Brewer and the Famous Johnsonville Racing Sausages.

"Claws Up" event celebrates Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run

"This is a team that knows how to win. This is a team that knows how to compete. And as we all know, it's a team that's got great pitchers, phenomenal pitchers. It's got great hitters, steady hitters. And it's a team that does not give up," Barrett said.

Weirick said the city is energized – and businesses will be showing their support of the Brewers in many ways.

Beth Weirick

"We have over 25 prominent buildings and landmarks that are going to be lit up with blue and yellow from dusk to dawn as a show of support," Weirick said.

Stearns said the team is ready to dive into the postseason – and will be feeding off the energy of the fans.

David Stearns

"Getting back to an environment that is true postseason baseball with the best fans in baseball, in an electric environment at American Family Field. This is why we do it," Stearns said.

The Brewers' postseason kicks off against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on Friday, Oct. 8.