Brewers fall to Twins, Correa's 2-run HR caps 4-run 9th

article

Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for Minnesota to cap a four-run ninth inning off closer Devin Williams, giving the Twins a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Correa crushed a 1-1 changeup from Williams (3-1) into the left-field seats, dropping his bat as he turned to his dugout and tapped his wrist to signal it's his time, like he did for Houston in the 2021 postseason.

Williams, who took his first blown save in 11 attempts, didn't record an out and had his sparkling 0.42 ERA spike to 2.08. Michael A. Taylor greeted him with a home run, and Eduoard Julien walked.

Then pinch-runner Willi Castro stole second and raced home — ignoring the stop sign from third base coach Tommy Watkins — on Donovan Solano’s tying single before Correa delivered the walk-off drama.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Williams, who gave up just two homers in 60 2/3 innings last season, brought an opponent batting average of .110 into the game. The Brewers lost for the first time in 29 games when leading after eight innings and saw their losing streak stretch to five games despite a homer and season-high four RBIs by Christian Yelich.

Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP who hasn't been the same dominant hitter since the broken kneecap that ended his 2019 season, drove in just three runs over his previous 24 games. He hit a two-run double off Twins starter Pablo López in the third inning before Rowdy Tellez crushed an RBI single, and his two-out, two-run shot in the seventh against José De León gave the Brewers a 5-2 lead.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Yelich and Victor Caratini each had three hits for the Brewers, who squandered another strong start by Corbin Burnes.

After eight shutout innings to beat Baltimore last week, Burnes was pulled after a leadoff homer by Kyle Farmer in the seventh. The right-hander's ERA (3.44) is a full run higher than in his 2021 National League Cy Young Award season, but he has been deftly holding Milwaukee's injury-depleted rotation together.

Minnesota's lagging lineup had plenty of opportunities against him, with a leadoff hit in each of the first three innings. Solano and Correa drove in runs in the third, but Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis struck out to end that threat.

The Twins loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning against Joel Payamps, but Joey Gallo watched strike three sail by. The Twins, who are on pace to set the all-time major league record for strikeouts in one season, whiffed 11 times.

López, who was coming off a hard-luck 2-1 loss to MLB-leading Tampa Bay last week, finished six innings with nine strikeouts.

Josh Winder (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory.