Brewers fall to Padres after Cronenworth's HR in 10th

Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Trevor Gott (1-1) pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3 on Kolten Wong’s second home run of the game in the eighth.

Wong also led off the game with a home run. It was the only run allowed by Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who struck out five over three innings in his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list.

The Padres wiped out that deficit in the fifth, scoring three runs off Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer. Only two were earned, though, because of an error by shortstop Pablo Reyes.

Reyes sparked Milwaukee’s rally three innings later, reaching on a leadoff single and scoring when Wong followed with his fifth homer of the season.

The Brewers put the go-ahead run on in the ninth, but came up empty against Tim Hill (1-0).

Taylor Rogers gave up an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen in the 10th, but got Rowdy Tellez to ground into a double play to earn his 18th save of the season.