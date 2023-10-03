Brewers fall to Diamondbacks, Wild Card Series opener

article

Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno homered against Corbin Burnes, helping Arizona erase an early three-run deficit and sending the Diamondbacks to a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.

The rally put Arizona in a prime position to advance. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Wednesday, and the Diamondbacks have ace Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly lined up after rookie Brandon Pfaadt lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the opener.

Arizona, which clinched an NL wild card in the final days of the season, had been 0-14 in postseason games when trailing by at least three runs.

Carroll and Marte homered on back-to-back pitches in the third, and Moreno put the Diamondbacks ahead in the fourth. Evan Longoria protected Arizona’s one-run lead in the fifth by robbing Tyrone Taylor of a bases-loaded hit and turning it into an inning-ending double play. Christian Walker provided insurance with a two-run double off Devin Williams in the ninth.