Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams on Saturday, Oct. 24 was named the National League Reliever of the Year.

Williams, in his rookie season, became the third Brewers pitcher to take home the award in as many years. Josh Hader had been named NL Reliever of the Year the previous two seasons.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, Williams allowed just one home run -- the only earned run he allowed all season -- and walked just nine batters. Additionally, he struck out 53 and allowed four total runs and eight hits.

He posted a 0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and .090 opponent batting average during the regular season, too.

