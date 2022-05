Brewers fall to Cubs, Chicago avoids sweep

article

Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

Advertisement

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save.