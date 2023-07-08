All-Star: Brewers' Corbin Burnes added to National League roster
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes was named a 2023 National League All-Star Saturday, July 8. It is his third straight All-Star selection.
Burnes, 28, has posted a 3.94 ERA and 1.137 WHIP, going 7-5 through 18 starts this season. He has 102 strikeouts versus 39 walks.
Burnes was added to the roster as a replacement for Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider. Teammate Devin Williams was named to the initial squad, but will sit out – Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel will take that spot.
Orlando Arcia, who spent parts of six seasons with the Brewers, is the National League starter at shortstop for the Atlanta Braves – his first All-Star selection. Josh Hader, a four-time All-Star in six seasons with the Brewers now with the San Diego Padres, was selected to his fifth squad.
2023 MLB All-Star Game National League roster
- Catcher: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
- First Baseman: Freddie Freeman, L.os Angeles Dodgers
- Second Baseman: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
- Shortstop: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
- Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Outfield: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Outfield: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Reserve catchers: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers; Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies
- Reserve infielders: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves; Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves; Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves; Dansby Sawnson, Chicago Cubs; Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- Reserve outfielders: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks; Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies; Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
- Starting pitchers: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks; Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves; Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves; Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs; Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates; Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals; Clayton Kershaw, L.os Angeles Dodgers; Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs
- Relief pitchers: Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds; Josh Hader, San Diego Padres; Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers; Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
- Named a replacement: Gerlado Perdomo, infielder, Arizona Diamondbacks; Kodai Senga, pitcher, New York Mets; Alex Cobb, pitcher, San Francisco Giants; Corbin Burnes, pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers; David Bednar, pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates; Craig Kimbrel, pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies
2023 MLB All-Star Game American League roster
- Catcher: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
- First Baseman: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays
- Second Baseman: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
- Shortstop: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Third Baseman: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
- Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Outfield: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Reserve catchers: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals; Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
- Reserve infielders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays; Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays; Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
- Reserve outfielders: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics; Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox; Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles; Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros; Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers
- Starting pitchers: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels; Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees; Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners; Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins; Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers; Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays; Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays; Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
- Relief pitchers: Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers; Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox; Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians; Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles; Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles
- Named a replacement: Wander Franco, infielder, Tampa Bay Rays; Kyle Tucker, outfielder, Houston Astros; Julio Rodriguez, outfielder, Seattle Mariners; George Kirby, pitcher, Seattle Mariners; Pablo Lopez, pitcher, Minnesota Twins; Carlos Esteves, pitcher, Los Angeles Angels
Editor's note: All-Star rosters are as of July 8, 2023.