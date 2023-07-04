All-Star: Brewers' Devin Williams named to 2nd Midsummer Classic

article

Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams was named a 2023 National League All-Star Sunday, June 2.

Williams, 28, has posted a 1.47 ERA and 1.011 WHIP to go with 18 saves this season – already a career best. He's struck out 40 batters, too.

While he is the lone Brewers player named to the initial All-Star rosters, he's not the only player with Milwaukee ties. Orlando Arcia, who spent parts of six seasons with the Brewers, is the National League starter at shortstop for the Atlanta Braves – his first All-Star selection. Josh Hader, a four-time All-Star in six seasons with the Brewers now with the San Diego Padres, was selected to his fifth squad.

2023 MLB All-Star Game National League roster

Catcher: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

First Baseman: Freddie Freeman, L.os Angeles Dodgers

Second Baseman: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Reserve catchers: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers; Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies

Reserve infielders: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves; Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves; Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves; Dansby Sawnson, Chicago Cubs; Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Reserve outfielders: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks; Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies; Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

Starting pitchers: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks; Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves; Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves; Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs; Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates; Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals; Clayton Kershaw, L.os Angeles Dodgers; Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs

Devin Williams, ; Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants Relief pitchers: Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds; Josh Hader, San Diego Padres; Milwaukee Brewers ; Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants

2023 MLB All-Star Game American League roster

Catcher: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

First Baseman: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

Second Baseman: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Shortstop: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Third Baseman: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Reserve catchers: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals; Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Reserve infielders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays; Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays; Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Reserve outfielders: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics; Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox; Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles; Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros; Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

Starting pitchers: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels; Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees; Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners; Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins; Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers; Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays; Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays; Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Relief pitchers: Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers; Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox; Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians; Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles; Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

Editor's note: All-Star rosters are the initial rosters as of June 2, 2023.