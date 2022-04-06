Brewers acquire catcher Victor Caratini

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, April 6 the team has acquired catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan.

A news release says Caratini, 28, hit .227 with 7 HR and 39 RBI in 116 games with San Diego in 2021, setting career highs in games, hits (71), at-bats (313), runs (33) and RBI.

Selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft, Caratini has hit .242 with 22 HR and 112 RBI in 362 games over parts of five Major League seasons with Chicago-NL (2017-20) and San Diego (2021). The switch-hitter posted career highs in batting average (.266) and HR (11) in 95 games with the Cubs in 2019.

Howell, 23, hit .244 with 16 HR and 51 RBI in 97 games between Class-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi in 2021. Selected by Milwaukee in the 12th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Howell hit .250 with 18 HR and 79 RBI over 216 games in the Minor Leagues with the Brewers.

Sullivan signed with Milwaukee on Nov. 30. He spent his first seven pro seasons in the Minor Leagues with Tampa Bay.