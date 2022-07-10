Brewers' Burnes, Hader NL All-Stars

article

Two Milwaukee Brewers pitchers have been named 2022 National League All-Stars.

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader were named NL All-Stars for the second consecutive year, with Hader set to make his fourth total appearance at the Midsummer Classic.

The Brewers noted for Burnes, the All-Star game marks yet another sign of his recent dominance. The National League's reigning Cy Young Award winner has stifled opponents through the first half, leading the league with 134 strikeouts while maintaining a sparkling 2.20 ERA.

Meanwhile, Hader continues his trajectory as one of the game's great relievers. On top of his stellar 1.88 ERA, he currently leads MLB with 26 saves and ranks second with a 15.83 K/9.

The 2022 MLB All Star game is set for Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles -- and you can watch on FOX6!