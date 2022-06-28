Brewers beat Rays, Woodruff fans 10 in return from IL

article

Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered during a four-run sixth, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Woodruff, who hurt his right ankle on May 27 at St. Louis, allowed one run and two hits. While on the 15-day injured list, Raynaud’s syndrome affected his pitching fingers.

Woodruff (6-3) was perfect through three innings with seven strikeouts. He made his major league debut on Aug. 4, 2017 at Tropicana Field against the Rays and went 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 win.

Matt Wisler (2-2) replaced Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz with one on and two outs in the sixth, and it took eight pitches for the Brewers to turn a one-run deficit into to a 4-1 lead. McCutchen connected on Wisler’s second offering for a two-run shot, and after Kolten Wong doubled, Urías hit another two-run drive.

Urías added an RBI double in the eighth.

Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 23rd save in 24 chances.

Baz gave up one run, three hits and two walks along with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Jason Alexander entered in the eighth and walked his first two batters: Brett Phillips, who's in a 4-for-51 slide, and Yandy Díaz. After a passed ball, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly and Harold Ramírez hit a run-scoring grounder to get the Rays within 5-3.

Devin Williams replaced Alexander, who was hit in the leg by Randy Arozarena's two-out base hit. After walking Isaac Paredes, Williams got a fielder's choice from Josh Lowe.

Díaz doubled on a nine-pitch at-bat leading off the fourth and scored to make it 1-0 on Arozarena’s two-out single.

Tampa Bay extended its team-record stretch to 13 consecutive games decided by two or fewer runs.