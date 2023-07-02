Brewers beat Pirates 6-3, Contreras hits 3-run homer

article

William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Sunday to win their third straight series.

Colon Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.

Hoby Milner entered with a 3-2 lead in the seventh and got Connor Joe to hit an inning-ending flyout.

Elvis Peguero allowed Josh Palacios' RBI double in the eighth, and Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Milwaukee (45-39) won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead.

Pittsburgh (39-44) lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

Rich Hill (7-8) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings. The 43-year-old left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Nick Gonzales, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, hit his second big league homer, a two-run drive that put Pittsburgh ahead in the second. Palacios doubled twice for the Pirates.

McCutchen went 0 for 4, ending his team-high 20-game on-base streak.

Contreras' ninth homer put the Brewers ahead 3-2 in the third, a 435-foot drive on a fastball. Milwaukee boosted the lead in the eighth when Brice Turang hit a squib to the left side with runners at the corners and two outs, and reliever Ryan Burucki threw the ball down the right-field line as two runs scored.