Brewers beat Pirates, Ashby takes no-hitter into 6th

Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter, Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning. Ashby's no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single.

Making his second start of the season and sixth of his career, Ashby worked 5 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out six. The rookie left-hander allowed his only run on a double-play grounder in the sixth. Trevor Gott (1-0) came on and struck out Michael Chavis.

Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader worked one scoreless inning each. Hader finished for his major league-leading 10th save as NL Central-leading Milwaukee won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe started the Brewers’ rally in the seventh with back-to-back singles off Wil Crowe (1-1). First baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo then mishandled Rowdy Tellez’s grounder, allowing Yelich to score. Taylor followed by lining a single to left to make it 2-1.

The Brewers made it 3-1 in the ninth when Wong drew a bases-loaded walk from Sam Howard.

Kolten Wong had a one-out double into the left-field corner in the top of the sixth off Bryse Wilson for the Brewers’ first hit. That was the only knock against Wilson, who pitched four innings in relief of opener Dillon Peters.

Wilson had been scheduled to start but the Pirates switched earlier Wednesday to Peters, who made his first start of the season after five relief appearances. He walked one in two-plus innings.