Brewers beat Cubs, Yelich, Wong HR, Mitchell's 1st hit

Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7 Sunday.

Mitchell, Milwaukee’s first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his debut Saturday as a defensive replacement after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville, where was hitting .343 with nine RBIs in 20 games.

The 23-year-old outfielder flied out his first time up in the third. Mitchell then hit two-run single the next inning off Sean Newcomb (2-1) that put Milwaukee ahead for good at 3-2.

Yelich followed by sending an 0-1 fastball over the wall in left for his 11th home run of the season and Wong added another two-run drive in the fifth for a 7-4 lead.

Eric Lauer (10-5) gave up four runs in five innings, Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brad Boxberger and Hoerner followed with a single. Devin Williams relieved and got three outs for his ninth save.