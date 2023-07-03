Brewers beat Cubs, Jones hits 3-run double in 1st big league game since '21

article

Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6.

Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game. His last appearance was with the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 2, 2021. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

The Brewers completed their comeback from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning with an RBI single by Willy Adames and a sacrifice fly by Miller — both off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) — to take an 8-6 lead.

Brewers All-Star reliever Devin Williams allowed a double by Nico Hoerner and a walk to Ian Happ in the ninth and then struck out All-Star Dansby Swanson to earn his 18th save.

Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won their third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Reds were scheduled to face Washington later Monday.

The Cubs have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

The Cubs took a 6-0 lead after three innings and held a 6-3 lead until the seventh when their bullpen, one of the best in the majors recently, let them down in the seventh.

Julian Merryweather loaded the bases on a single and two walks before being replaced by Kay.

Chicago’s bullpen entered Monday with a 1.06 ERA in the previous 17 games, since June 13, best in the majors.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly lasted only 3 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs.

Brewers starter Julio Teheran went six innings and allowed six runs, three in the second and three in third.

Swanson and Christopher Morel each had two hits and scored two runs for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal and Tucker Barnhart each had two RBI.