Brewers beat Cardinals 7-3

article

William Contreras homered and Tyrone Taylor scored twice and drove in a run as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee stopped a two-game skid and reduced its magic number to clinch the NL Central to six.

Richie Palacios homered for the last-place Cardinals, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

Contreras’ solo homer in the third snapped a 16-inning scoring drought for Milwaukee.

The Brewers opened the fourth with four straight doubles. Willy Adames, Josh Donaldson, Taylor and Sal Frelick all doubled and scored to give Milwaukee a 5-2 lead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Taylor also walked twice and scored on Andruw Monasterio's sacrifice fly in the eighth. Contreras scored on Adames' single in the ninth to pad the Brewers’ lead.

Colin Rea (6-6), recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed three hits, walked three and struck out two.

Trevor Megill served as the opener for the Brewers, giving up two runs in one inning. Hoby Milner, Abner Uribe, Joel Payamps and Andrew Chafin combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Drew Rom (1-3) allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings as the Cardinals had their two-game winning streak snapped. He gave up six hits, walked two and struck out three.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Alec Burleson doubled home Lars Nootbaar, stole third and scored on Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the first. Palacios added a solo home run in the fifth.