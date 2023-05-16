Brewers beat Cardinals 3-2

article

Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night, with Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson homering for the Brewers.

Milwaukee starter Wade Miley came out with a left lat strain in the second inning after throwing 22 pitches. Miley pitched in just nine games last season when he was with the Chicago Cubs and endured shoulder and elbow injuries.

St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery (2-6) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He is 0-6 in seven starts since winning at Milwaukee on April 8.

Joel Payamps (2-0), the fourth of six pitchers, got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of work. Devin Williams pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his sixth save.

Arenado led off the second with the homer, hitting Miley's fastball into the left-field seats to it. Arenado had not homered in five straight games since a career-best six-game streak from Sept. 1-5, 2015.

Arenado has 999 RBIs in 1,424 games and could join Hall of Famers Eddie Mathews and Chipper Jones as the only players since 1920 who were primarily third basemen to hit 300 homers with 1,000 RBIs before 1,500 games.

The Brewers went up 3-2 when Anderson led off the sixth with a homer.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI ground-run double by Willy Adames to score Owen Miller.

An RBI single by Brendan Donovan in the fourth gave St. Louis a 2-1.

The Brewers got the run back in the fifth on a one-out solo homer by Wiemer. Milwaukee then loaded the bases on two singles, one on an overturned call at first base, and walk, but Montgomery escaped the jam.