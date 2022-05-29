Brewers beat Cardinals, Burnes shuts down St. Louis offense

article

Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers, who gained a split of the four-game set. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10.

Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, passed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth game in a row with 11. Burnes (3-2) threw 70 strikes out of 99 pitches and recorded his eighth quality start in 11 appearances, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Burnes retired the first 10 batters he faced and did not allow a hit until Juan Yepez doubled with two out in the fourth.

Peterson pushed the lead to 4-0 with his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Miles Mikolas (3-3), who gave up six earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Tellez hit his 10th homer of the season in the sixth to push the lead to 5-0. Cain added a two-run shot off reliever Nick Wittgren in the eighth. Omar Narvaez had three hits and an RBI for the Brewers.

St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the ninth inning. He has reached base safely in a career-best 34 consecutive games.