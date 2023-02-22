Brewers battle wind at spring training in Arizona

In order to be the boys of summer, the Milwaukee Brewers have to get through spring training.

FOX6's Brandon Cruz is with the team in Arizona.

It was a bit windy on Wednesday for the Brewers in the Valley of the Sun – as a winter storm brought snow, ice and wind to southeast Wisconsin.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

It was the second windy workout for the Brew Crew.

On Thursday, their third workout will be a bit cool for Phoenix, with highs in the 50s and cloudy skies, but the Brewers are getting into their routine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Brewers' first Cactus League game is Saturday against the Dodgers.



