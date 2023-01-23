Brewers Baseball Academy; registration open

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday, Jan. 23 that registration is open for the popular Brewers Baseball Academy, presented by Fleet Farm.

Open to ages 6-14, the Brewers Baseball Academy offers 16 separate week-long baseball/softball camps that are held in various cities across Wisconsin. In 2023, the Brewers Baseball Academy continues to provide excellent instruction and activity for those interested in youth baseball and softball. Tim Rappé, executive director of the Brewers Baseball Academy, has been at the helm since the Academy’s inception.



Each camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with instruction provided by experienced youth coaches. During one of the five camp days, campers will visit American Family Field for a one-of-a-kind experience to play on the home field of the Brewers.



A unique component of the Brewers Baseball Academy is the option to have a video motion analysis performed where a camper’s swing will be recorded, analyzed and shared with the player and his/her parents. In addition, all participants will take part in a baseball or softball skills competition. Each week, scores will be posted at brewers.com/Camps and upon completion of the last camp, the top scorers will be invited to the Champions’ Day Finals at American Family Field. Boys and girls will compete separately in appropriate grade groups.

"Fleet Farm is excited to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers once again to bring this unique opportunity to our young Brewer fans in our Wisconsin communities," said Fleet Farm Chief Retail Operations Officer Nick Widi.



The fee for the week-long camp is $415 per child, which includes 30 hours of instruction, a complete Brewers uniform, four Brewers game ticket vouchers - compliments of Fleet Farm - and a V.I.P. day at American Family Field.



Registration is currently available at brewers.com/Camps. Brewers Kids Crew members will receive a $20 discount on camp registration. A limited number of spots are available for each camp location. For further information, interested parties may contact Tim Rappé at campinfo@brewers.com or 414-939-8808.