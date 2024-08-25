Brewers fall to A's, 4-3; failed to lock in sweep

article

The Oakland Athletics scored four times in the fourth in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Aug. 25 to avoid a sweep.

Joey Estes (6-6) held the Brewers, who had scored 20 runs over the first two games of the series, to only two hits while striking out five and walking one. Mason Miller recorded his 21st save of the season, entering the game with two outs in the eighth and holding a one-run lead.

Brewers starter Frankie Montas (6-9) sent down the A’s in order through the first three innings, but Oakland broke through in the fourth for four runs when its first five batters reached base.

Down 2-0, Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday led off the inning with consecutive singles. Shea Langeliers walked with the bases loaded, Seth Brown tied the game with a single and then Daz Cameron and Zack Gelof hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to give the A’s a 4-2 lead.

Gary Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the second for the Brewers. Willy Adames cut Oakland's lead to a 4-3 with a solo home run in the seventh.

Montas pitched for the A’s from 2017 to 2022, finishing sixth in Cy Young voting in 2021 when he won 13 games.

The A’s, who will play Sacramento next season before an intended move to Las Vegas in 2028, drew an announced crowd of 15,961 at the Coliseum.