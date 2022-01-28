Milwaukee Brewers 2022 promotional schedule unveiled

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Jan. 28 released the full promotional schedule for the 2022 season.

With 10 Theme Nights, four Community Nights, Bobblehead giveaways, and several other fan favorite promotions, the season is sure to provide excitement both at the gates and on the field.

According to a press release, The Crew is rolling out 10 Theme Night packages in the 2022 season. Fans have the chance to celebrate the first Brewers Greek Night on Saturday, April 2 and enjoy a Pajama Party, complete with Brewers pajama pants, on Saturday, July 23. Celebrate Christmas in June with a Brewers holiday baseball cap on Saturday, June 25, and don’t miss the always popular Star Wars Theme Night appropriately held on Wednesday, May 4. The Brewers also welcome the return of Bark in the Park on Tuesday, June 7, where American Family Field invites canines into the seats to cheer on the Crew!



Notable Community Nights include the annual Pride Night on Wednesday, June 8, and the annual Cerveceros Night on Saturday, Sept. 17 when fans who purchase a special ticket package will bring home a Cerveceros soccer jersey. The 17th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game will take place on Friday, July 22, when the Crew will recognize former Negro League players in a pregame ceremony. New this year is 414 Community Night on Thursday, April 14 to coincide with Milwaukee’s celebratory 414 Day. Fans who purchase this special ticket package will receive a Milwaukee flag.

As previously announced, there are seven dates when the first 35,000 fans will receive a giveaway item upon entry to American Family Field. Look for a Player Bobblehead on May 22, June 5, June 26, July 10, July 24, and a TBD Bobblehead on Sept. 11. In addition, the first 35,000 fans through the turnstiles on Aug. 7 will receive a Robin Yount replica jersey.



A number of special ticket offers are returning, including Miller High Life Mondays, 5-County Fridays – when residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties save 50 percent on tickets – and Kids & Seniors Discount Days – when kids ages 14 and under and seniors 60 years of age or older have access to half-price tickets. Student Nights are also back this season, allowing high school and college students to purchase discounted tickets for all Friday home games in 2022.

The complete 2022 promotional schedule can be found at brewers.com/promotions. Fans can guarantee their tickets now to receive this season’s big gate giveaways with the purchase of a 10-Pack or greater membership, or wait until single-game tickets go on sale.