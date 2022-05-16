Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0, Peralta dominates for 7 innings

article

Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0 Monday night.

Peralta (3-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. He recorded his 500th career strikeout in the seventh when he retired Marcell Ozuna on a called third strike.

The Brewers improved to 11-4 at home, the best mark in the National League.

Atlanta starter Ian Anderson (3-2) shutout Milwaukee through five innings before the Brewers broke through in the sixth. Renfroe doubled with one out and moved to third on Omar Narváez's groundout. Renfroe then scored on Anderson's wild pitch.

Devin Williams struck out the side in the eighth and closer Josh Hader did the same in the ninth for his 14th save in 14 appearances this season.

Anderson allowed four hits and one run in six innings. He walked two and struck out three.