Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers skipping Packers camp: 'No one should be surprised'

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre says fans don’t need to "hit the panic button" just yet.

Favre discussed the ongoing situation between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this week saying that his absence from organized team activities (OTAs) and most recently mandatory minicamp is not something worth hanging on to.

"No one should be surprised," he said. "In the big picture, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. … It’s not the first time someone’s missed a minicamp or an OTA or mandatory participation, whatever that may be. But you shouldn’t be surprised."

Favre said it’s hard to nail down what exactly this issue is but said he doesn’t believe it has anything to do with the drafting of Jordan Love.

"I think the question really comes down to, Can the issue or issues be fixed between Aaron and, we assume, Brian Gutekunst, the GM? Can those be resolved? … Or is it deeper than that?"

Favre said if he had to guess, the issue Rodgers has is "more in regard to personnel" and the organization not "keeping or retaining players" that Rodgers felt were vital last season. As far as when the holdout might end, Favre thinks Green Bay fans should buckle in.

"I’m not even saying the start of training camp, you shouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t show. Again, I wouldn't put a whole lot into that."

For now, Favre said that Rodgers’ absence presents a "valuable" opportunity for Love to get in some good reps that he otherwise wouldn’t have had.