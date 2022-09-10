Brent Suter: Brewers Roberto Clemente Award nominee for 2022

article

Major League Baseball announced on Friday, Sept. 9 that Brent Suter was named the Brewers 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. It is one of baseball’s most prestigious individual honors acknowledging community and philanthropic commitment. This is Suter’s third time receiving the honor.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Each Club nominates one current player to be considered for the Roberto Clemente Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character. Thursday, Sept. 15 marks the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, which was established by Major League Baseball to honor Clemente’s legacy and to formally acknowledge Club nominees of the Roberto Clemente Award. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a special tribute video will be played in ballparks. Suter will wear #21, along with Victor Caratini and Andrew McCutchen, during the Brewers home game, Sept. 17 against the New York Yankees, with the rest of the Brewers team wearing a #21 patch.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be selected via a blue ribbon panel, including Commissioner Manfred, representatives from Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS), MLB.com, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr. Fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One via mlb.com/clemente21 (English) and LasMayores.com/clemente21 (Spanish). The site will feature bios of each of the nominees and will allow fans to vote until the end of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue-ribbon panel.