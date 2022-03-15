Boxberger back with Brewers' bullpen, gets $2.5M deal

article

Brad Boxberger will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen this season.

The Brewers have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year deal with the right-hander.

Boxberger gets a $1.75 million salary this year, and the deal announced Sunday includes a $3 million club option for 2023 with a $750,000 buyout.

Boxberger, 33, had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves as part of a bullpen headed by three-time All-Star closer Josh Hader and setup man Devin Williams. Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

He pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers' NL Division Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Boxberger owns a career record of 27-34 with a 3.52 ERA and 496 strikeouts in 393 2/3 innings. He had an AL-leading 51 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 and had 32 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.