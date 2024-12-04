Baseball, softball umpire wanted; training program registration open
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Umpires Association (WUA) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4 that registration is now open for its 2025 Umpire Training Program.
A news release says the multi-week clinic begins Jan. 8, 2025 and runs on consecutive Wednesdays through March 26.
Registration is open to all individuals with an interest in learning how to become a baseball or fast-pitch softball umpire, the release says.
Details about the umpiring program and costs to individuals can be found at wuaumpires.org.