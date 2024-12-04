Expand / Collapse search

Baseball, softball umpire wanted; training program registration open

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 4, 2024 2:34pm CST
The Brief

    • Ever considered working as a baseball or fast-pitch softball umpire?
    • The Wisconsin Umpires Association wants to train you – and registration is now open.
    • Multi-week clinics for the training begin Jan. 8, 2025.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Umpires Association (WUA) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4 that registration is now open for its 2025 Umpire Training Program.  

A news release says the multi-week clinic begins Jan. 8, 2025 and runs on consecutive Wednesdays through March 26. 

Registration is open to all individuals with an interest in learning how to become a baseball or fast-pitch softball umpire, the release says.

Details about the umpiring program and costs to individuals can be found at wuaumpires.org.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Umpires Association.