Max Klesmit made a runner in the lane with 4.8 seconds to play in overtime and Wisconsin beat Big Ten Tournament top-seed Purdue 76-75 on Saturday for a spot in the conference championship game.

Klesmit's clutch shot followed his teammate Chucky Hepburn's in regulation, when Hepburn made a layup as time expired to force overtime.

Hepburn finished with 22 points. AJ Storr had 20 points and Klesmit had 12 points, five assists and five rebounds for fifth-seeded Wisconsin (22-12).

Zach Edey led No. 3 Purdue (29-4) with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Edey surpassed Rick Mount's school record of 2,323 career points (1967-1970) with about seven minutes remaining in the second half. He finished the game with 2,339 career points.

The reigning Big Ten player of the year was limited by foul trouble in the first half and missed a crucial free throw late in regulation, but he hit eight straight free throws in overtime and finished 14 for 19 from the line.

Max Klesmit receives a pass against Caleb Furst of the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Boilermakers were trying to match Michigan State (1999, 2000) as the only Big Ten program to win both the outright regular season title and the conference tournament in consecutive years.

Up next

Wisconsin will play Sunday in the conference championship against the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between Illinois and Nebraska. The Badgers split two games with Nebraska and lost their only matchup with the Illini this season.

Purdue will wait until teams are selected Sunday to learn where it will play in the NCAA Tournament.