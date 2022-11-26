Axe game: Badgers host Minnesota, Wisconsin leads 16-13

article

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Minnesota Gophers at Camp Randall Saturday, Nov. 26, and the winner gets Paul Bunyan’s Axe, a trophy that has gone to the victor of this annual rivalry game since 1948.

After knocking off Wisconsin 23-13 last year, Minnesota is seeking to beat the Badgers in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1993-94.

Wisconsin is seeking a seventh victory that would clinch a winning season.

Wisconsin won the coin toss and would receive to begin the matchup.

The Badgers got on the board with the longest field goal of the season for Nate Van Zelst – a 40-yarder. It brought the score to 3-0 Wisconsin with 9:39 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota answered with a touchdown catch by Daniel Jackson. Matthew Trickett's extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-3 with under 4 minutes left in the first. Minnesota's scoring drive included 10 plays for 81 yards.

The Badgers pulled within 1 with a 43-yard field goal by Nate Van Zelst with 8:51 left in the first half. This brought the score to 7-6 Minnesota.

Minnesota added 3 just as the first half came to a close with a Matthew Trickett 25-yard field goal, bringing the score to 10-6 Gophers at the half.

A Matthew Trickett 50-yard field goal, his longest of the year, was good, extending Minnesota's lead by 7 to 13-6 with about 11 minutes left in the third.

Nate Van Zelst's third field goal of the day, a 36-yarder, cut the Gophers' lead to 4 and the score was 13-9 with under 8 minutes left in the third.

A touchdown catch by Badgers' WR Chimere Dike put Wisconsin in the lead. Nate Van Zelst's extra point brought the score to 16-13 Badgers with under 4 minutes left in the third.