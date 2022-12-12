Askarov named AHL Player of the Week

article

The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been selected as the Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 11.

Askarov allowed one goal on 61 shots over his two starts last week as the Admirals maintained possession of first place in the Central Division.

On Wednesday evening, Askarov stopped 36 of 37 shots and helped Milwaukee go 7-for-7 on the penalty kill, earning a point in a 2-1 shootout loss at Rockford. Then on Friday, he made 24 saves and earned the first shutout of his North American career, backstopping the Admirals to a 2-0 win at Hartford. In going 1-0-1, Askarov posted a 0.48 goals-against average and a .984 save percentage for the week.

Nashville’s first-round choice (11th overall) and the first goaltender selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov has a record of 11-4-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 16 appearances for Milwaukee this season. He ranks second in the league in wins and fourth in minutes played (966). The 20-year-old native of Omsk, Russia, signed an entry-level contract with the Predators in May after spending last season with SKA Saint Petersburg.

Askarov and the Admirals will return to the friendly confines of Panther Arena next Wednesday, December 14th when they play host to the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.