American Family Field: New turf for Milwaukee Brewers, opening day

When the Milwaukee Brewers hit the baseball diamond on Monday, April 3 for the home opening, there will be something new under their feet.

Back in November, the team hosted a Wisconsin Badgers basketball doubleheader. After that, the grounds crew had to rebuild and re-sod the playing surface of the baseball diamond.

American Family Field, new turf for 2023

The team's grounds crew laid out about 20,000 square feet of sod on March 1 – and have cranked up the heat in the ballpark. They have been using grow lights for the last 30 days as they get the grass to take root.

"As you see, it's growing and rooted and stuff like that. And we also created the infield out work. We've been working in the outfield just trying to get that to root, have our roots dive deeper and renovated the warning track a little bit. And now we're just with the grow lights, trying to get everything growing and ready to go for opening day," said Brewers Senior Director of Grounds Ryan Woodley.

Brewers Senior Director of Grounds Ryan Woodley

Woodley told FOX6 News the new turf comes from a farm in south Jersey – just outside of Philadelphia. The infield dirt comes from Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania – just outside of Pittsburgh.

The grounds crew just needs to finish some logos and other painting – and they will be all set for the home opener.